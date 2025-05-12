The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stock Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,684 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TPH. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,407,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,815,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,342,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,888,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,946,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,579,000 after buying an additional 238,807 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tri Pointe Homes

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 120,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $3,626,653.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,929,164.95. This represents a 16.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

NYSE TPH opened at $31.45 on Monday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.90 and a fifty-two week high of $47.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.03 and a 200-day moving average of $35.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.25. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $720.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TPH. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wedbush upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

