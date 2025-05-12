The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stock Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackLine by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,113,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,439,000 after acquiring an additional 354,784 shares during the last quarter. Topline Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,572,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 12,538.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 896,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,481,000 after acquiring an additional 889,570 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 721,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,858,000 after acquiring an additional 58,365 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 501,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,483,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.75.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $53.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $66.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.13.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.29). BlackLine had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 24.67%. Analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 9,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total value of $451,400.96. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 65,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,113.38. The trade was a 12.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

