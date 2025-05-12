The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Position in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Free Report) by 191.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,068 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.55% of Intrepid Potash worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 274.3% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter worth $1,028,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 58,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash Price Performance

Shares of Intrepid Potash stock opened at $37.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $505.38 million, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.80. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $38.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.63 and a 200-day moving average of $26.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $97.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.34 million. Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 16.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intrepid Potash news, major shareholder Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 59,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $2,248,339.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,044,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,323,140.92. This trade represents a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 229,872 shares of company stock worth $6,866,175. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IPI. UBS Group lowered their price target on Intrepid Potash from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Intrepid Potash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.

