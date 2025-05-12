The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Holdings in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,721 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Enovis were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENOV. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Enovis by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 368,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,864,000 after purchasing an additional 51,151 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enovis during the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Enovis during the 4th quarter worth $324,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Enovis during the 4th quarter worth $437,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Enovis by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

ENOV stock opened at $33.05 on Monday. Enovis Co. has a one year low of $29.32 and a one year high of $53.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.20 and a 200-day moving average of $41.57.

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $558.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.80 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Enovis Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

ENOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Enovis from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Enovis from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

