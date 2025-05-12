The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 525.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 3,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $231.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $232.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.44. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $208.00 and a 52-week high of $292.36.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.40 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.78%. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded WD-40 to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer bought 256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $222.83 per share, for a total transaction of $57,044.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,363.76. This represents a 6.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

