The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of PTC Therapeutics worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PTCT. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 736,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,241,000 after buying an additional 381,319 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 361,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,325,000 after purchasing an additional 139,596 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 653,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,481,000 after purchasing an additional 114,900 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,966,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,742,000.

PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $44.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.06. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.72 and a 12 month high of $58.38.

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $9.19. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lee Scott Golden sold 795 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $39,829.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,900,585.60. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 879 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $44,037.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,444.20. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,305 shares of company stock valued at $1,682,755 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PTCT. Barclays lowered their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $56.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.92.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

