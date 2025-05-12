The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of PJT Partners worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PJT. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $5,351,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PJT Partners by 863.0% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 11,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 10,356 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in PJT Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PJT Partners by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in PJT Partners by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.74, for a total value of $708,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,288 shares in the company, valued at $324,301.12. This represents a 68.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PJT shares. JMP Securities lowered PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on PJT Partners from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citizens Jmp downgraded PJT Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.50.

PJT Partners Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE PJT opened at $144.50 on Monday. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.42 and a 52 week high of $190.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 0.76.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $324.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is currently 17.64%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

