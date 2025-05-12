The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 122,786 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 91.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 122,786 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 764.3% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Three Seasons Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ICU Medical by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,312,000 after acquiring an additional 26,180 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,772 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICUI opened at $138.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.99. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.91 and a 52-week high of $196.26.

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $599.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.15 million. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $197.00 to $187.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on ICU Medical from $209.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.67.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

