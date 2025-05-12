The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,415 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RUSHA. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 475.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 833.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens cut their price objective on Rush Enterprises from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $634,837.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,117 shares in the company, valued at $175,892.31. This trade represents a 78.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Mcroberts sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $234,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,918.92. This represents a 20.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $48.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.99 and a 1 year high of $65.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.37 and a 200-day moving average of $56.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 3.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

