The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,696 Shares of Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Remitly Global were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Remitly Global alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in Remitly Global by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Remitly Global by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its position in Remitly Global by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 15,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Remitly Global by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Remitly Global by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. 74.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Remitly Global Stock Performance

Shares of RELY opened at $23.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -125.58 and a beta of 0.16. Remitly Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $27.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.52.

Insider Transactions at Remitly Global

Remitly Global ( NASDAQ:RELY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $361.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.81 million. Remitly Global had a negative return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. Remitly Global’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Remitly Global, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Remitly Global news, insider Joshua Hug sold 37,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $793,963.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,776,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,486,757.65. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ankur Sinha sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $95,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 397,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,562,273.05. This represents a 1.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,560,012 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RELY shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Remitly Global in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Remitly Global from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Remitly Global in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Remitly Global from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Remitly Global from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Remitly Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on Remitly Global

About Remitly Global

(Free Report)

Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Remitly Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remitly Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.