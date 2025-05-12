The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,748 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 139.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Telephone and Data Systems Price Performance

TDS opened at $34.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $41.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.57.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Telephone and Data Systems’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Telephone and Data Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -15.24%.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

