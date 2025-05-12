The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,076 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,943,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,437,000 after purchasing an additional 125,727 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,794,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910,490 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,812,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,764,000 after purchasing an additional 14,886 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 130.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,684,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,508,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,265,000 after purchasing an additional 9,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

NYSE:DEI opened at $14.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.01. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 111.39 and a beta of 1.21.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $251.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Douglas Emmett’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 584.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on DEI shares. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Douglas Emmett in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Douglas Emmett

About Douglas Emmett

(Free Report)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.