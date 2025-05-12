The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 215 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,291 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of Cavco Industries worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVCO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cavco Industries by 387.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Cavco Industries by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Cavco Industries by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, ClearAlpha Technologies LP bought a new position in Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

CVCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $550.00 price target (up from $480.00) on shares of Cavco Industries in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $524.14 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $499.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $488.72. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.29. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $331.08 and a fifty-two week high of $544.08.

In related news, Director David A. Greenblatt sold 4,000 shares of Cavco Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.88, for a total value of $2,115,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,084,459.68. This trade represents a 20.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

