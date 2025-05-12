The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 309 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in National Health Investors by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 876,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,765,000 after acquiring an additional 24,462 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in National Health Investors by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in National Health Investors by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in National Health Investors by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 394,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,334,000 after acquiring an additional 104,186 shares during the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on NHI. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.50.

National Health Investors Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $76.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a current ratio of 10.29. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.91 and a 52-week high of $86.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.74.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. National Health Investors had a net margin of 38.53% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $68.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 114.29%.

About National Health Investors

(Free Report)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.