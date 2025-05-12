The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 354 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Amedisys worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMED. Vazirani Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $908,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Amedisys by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 39,647 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after buying an additional 13,028 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Credit Industriel ET Commercial bought a new position in Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,486,000. Finally, Cigogne Management SA bought a new position in Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,692,000. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMED. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

Amedisys Trading Up 0.2%

AMED opened at $95.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.65. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $82.15 and a one year high of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $594.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.43 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

