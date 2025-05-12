The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 463 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of ESCO Technologies worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $374,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $611,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,287,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,903 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,487 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESE stock opened at $175.07 on Monday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $179.42. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $265.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESE shares. StockNews.com downgraded ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Benchmark raised their price target on ESCO Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

