The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 5,208 Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,208 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.18% of Bicycle Therapeutics worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 26.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 878.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 309,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after buying an additional 36,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BCYC. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $40.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. B. Riley cut their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bicycle Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $8.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.68. The stock has a market cap of $577.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.60. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.67.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.02). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 450.64% and a negative return on equity of 27.35%. The business had revenue of $9.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 million. On average, analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

