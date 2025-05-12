The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 8,359 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,359 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of Genworth Financial worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Genworth Financial by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 25,949,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,387,000 after purchasing an additional 934,175 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,220,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,470,000 after buying an additional 582,147 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,567,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,920,000 after buying an additional 2,296,538 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,195,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,313,000 after buying an additional 99,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,671,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,674,000 after buying an additional 724,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.
Genworth Financial Stock Up 0.4%
Shares of GNW stock opened at $7.05 on Monday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $7.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average of $7.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
About Genworth Financial
Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.
