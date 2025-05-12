The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 892 Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ACVA. Bank of America upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens raised shares of ACV Auctions to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Insider Activity at ACV Auctions

In related news, CEO George Chamoun sold 348,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $5,342,139.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,821,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,277,100.62. The trade was a 10.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Zerella sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $202,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 766,266 shares in the company, valued at $10,367,578.98. This represents a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACV Auctions Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of ACV Auctions stock opened at $16.69 on Monday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $23.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.06 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

ACV Auctions Profile

(Free Report)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.