The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $77.61 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.65. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $89.73. The company has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.03. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

In other SS&C Technologies news, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 71,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total value of $6,316,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,411.52. The trade was a 91.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.53 per share, with a total value of $203,931.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 72,776 shares in the company, valued at $5,496,771.28. The trade was a 3.85% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SSNC shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.86.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

