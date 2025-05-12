The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,747 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCOI. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 212.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $48.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.41. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87.

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $247.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.81 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 36.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.38) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is -100.75%.

In related news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total transaction of $174,168.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,975,370. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $353,094.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,422,180. The trade was a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,681 shares of company stock worth $840,878 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

CCOI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $102.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cogent Communications to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

