The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Position in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vertex were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Vertex by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 510,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,223,000 after purchasing an additional 89,700 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vertex by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 76,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 9,289 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Vertex by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,016,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,226,000 after buying an additional 83,391 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex by 576.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 120,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 102,300 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,337,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,369,000 after purchasing an additional 108,314 shares during the period. 70.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vertex news, General Counsel Bryan T.R. Rowland sold 43,228 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $1,555,343.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749.36. The trade was a 99.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VERX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Vertex from $64.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Vertex in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Vertex in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Vertex from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.73.

Shares of Vertex stock opened at $38.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.16. Vertex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.26 and a 1-year high of $60.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.94, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Vertex had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $177.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

