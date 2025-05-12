The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) by 56.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,913 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in RealReal were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of RealReal in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,262,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in RealReal by 15.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 738,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 97,700 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in RealReal by 513.5% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 93,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 78,301 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RealReal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $978,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Luke Thomas Friang sold 18,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $127,670.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 556,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,243.30. This represents a 3.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gopal Ajay Madan sold 102,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $706,463.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,327,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,157,666.20. This trade represents a 7.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,283 shares of company stock valued at $1,782,153 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of RealReal from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

RealReal stock opened at $5.05 on Monday. The RealReal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38. The company has a market capitalization of $571.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.76.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $160.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.98 million. On average, analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

