Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 13,453 Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEARCA:GSAT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEARCA:GSAT – Free Report) by 97.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,453 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Globalstar during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. IRON Financial LLC purchased a new position in Globalstar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Globalstar by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Globalstar in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 18.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Globalstar stock opened at $17.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.09. Globalstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.66. The company has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -586.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Several analysts have commented on GSAT shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Globalstar from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Globalstar from $4.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Globalstar from $14.85 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

In other Globalstar news, Director James Monroe III acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $520,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 847,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,623,278.40. The trade was a 3.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Evan Taylor sold 26,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $580,379.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 399,244 shares in the company, valued at $8,799,337.76. This trade represents a 6.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 259,546 shares of company stock worth $5,784,726 and have sold 34,257 shares worth $755,528. Insiders own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

