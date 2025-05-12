Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Decreases Position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 81.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,706 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXE. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in NexGen Energy by 328.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 187,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 143,996 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $413,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in NexGen Energy by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on NexGen Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Canada raised NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

NXE opened at $5.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.27. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $8.96.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

