Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Decreases Stock Position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 76.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,091 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,584 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDB. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 810.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 364.9% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $44,819.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,495.48. This represents a 4.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INDB. StockNews.com lowered Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Independent Bank from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Independent Bank from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of INDB stock opened at $61.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.82. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52-week low of $45.11 and a 52-week high of $77.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $178.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

