Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $59,000 Stake in Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Free Report) by 244.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,547 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Erasca were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Erasca by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,569,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after buying an additional 67,121 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Erasca by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,111,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after acquiring an additional 903,687 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Erasca by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,762,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 39,066 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Erasca by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 544,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 35,268 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Erasca during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,169,000. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ERAS opened at $1.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.99. Erasca, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $3.45. The stock has a market cap of $393.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Erasca ( NASDAQ:ERAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Erasca, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Erasca in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Erasca from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Erasca in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Erasca in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.83.

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company’s lead product is naporafenib which is in phase 1b trial for patients with RAS Q16X solid tumors and plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial for patients with NRASm melanoma.

