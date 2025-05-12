Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Takes Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,331,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,734,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,763,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,896,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Community Banks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UCB opened at $28.48 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.75. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.93 and a 1 year high of $35.38.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at United Community Banks

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.50%.

In related news, Director Sally Pope Davis bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.19 per share, for a total transaction of $50,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,264 shares in the company, valued at $92,012.16. The trade was a 122.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UCB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Hovde Group raised shares of United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UCB

About United Community Banks

(Free Report)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.