Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Trims Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 60.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,438 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,795,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,002,228 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,135,000 after acquiring an additional 539,738 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter worth about $13,652,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,399,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 257,334 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after purchasing an additional 153,280 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Steven Madden Stock Performance
Shares of SHOO stock opened at $22.98 on Monday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.05 and a 52-week high of $50.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.04.
Steven Madden Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.21%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHOO. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Steven Madden from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Loop Capital cut their target price on Steven Madden from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.
Steven Madden Profile
Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.
