Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Trims Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 60.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,438 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,795,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,002,228 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,135,000 after acquiring an additional 539,738 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter worth about $13,652,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,399,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 257,334 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after purchasing an additional 153,280 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steven Madden Stock Performance

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $22.98 on Monday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.05 and a 52-week high of $50.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.04.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $551.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.81 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHOO. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Steven Madden from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Loop Capital cut their target price on Steven Madden from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Steven Madden

Steven Madden Profile

(Free Report)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.