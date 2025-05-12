Transcat (TRNS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q4 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 19th. Analysts expect Transcat to post earnings of $0.66 per share and revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter.

Transcat Price Performance

TRNS opened at $78.41 on Monday. Transcat has a 1 year low of $67.56 and a 1 year high of $147.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.92 million, a PE ratio of 42.38 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Transcat from $126.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer downgraded Transcat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Transcat in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Transcat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

