Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,470,701 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 520,053 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Transocean were worth $28,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Transocean alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in Transocean by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 8,400 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Transocean by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,841 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC acquired a new position in Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered Transocean from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Transocean from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Transocean from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. BTIG Research set a $5.00 price target on Transocean and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Transocean from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Transocean currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.63.

Transocean Price Performance

RIG stock opened at $2.62 on Monday. Transocean Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $6.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.52.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Transocean’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Transocean

In other news, EVP Roderick James Mackenzie sold 22,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total value of $49,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 362,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,135.43. This trade represents a 5.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Transocean

(Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.