Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,251 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth about $2,299,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,958,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,005,000 after purchasing an additional 72,384 shares during the period. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $510,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,123,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,335,000 after purchasing an additional 625,872 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 376,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 34,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

U has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Unity Software from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Unity Software from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Unity Software from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.21.

U opened at $20.57 on Monday. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $30.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.19. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a negative return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Alexander Blum sold 1,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $37,359.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 495,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,520,068.48. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 236,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $5,653,181.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,161,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,630,471.28. The trade was a 6.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 782,231 shares of company stock worth $18,033,528 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

