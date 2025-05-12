Voya Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Delek US were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DK. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Delek US by 728.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Delek US by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Delek US in the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new position in Delek US during the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Delek US during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on DK. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Delek US from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Delek US from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Delek US from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $21.00 to $13.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Mark Wayne Hobbs purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $38,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,138 shares in the company, valued at $673,190.60. The trade was a 6.04% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,055 shares of company stock worth $70,787. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delek US Stock Performance

Shares of DK opened at $15.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $931.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.74. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $28.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.61.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 28.21% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The company’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.18%.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

