Voya Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Univest Financial were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UVSP. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,299,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Univest Financial by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 632,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after purchasing an additional 71,265 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Univest Financial by 64.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 40,545 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Univest Financial by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 173,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Univest Financial by 91.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 31,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Univest Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Insider Transactions at Univest Financial

In other Univest Financial news, Director Anne Vazquez acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.63 per share, with a total value of $35,787.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,937.50. The trade was a 25.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Stock Down 1.0%

NASDAQ UVSP opened at $30.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Univest Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $20.37 and a 52 week high of $32.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.60.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.65 million. Univest Financial had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 8.51%. On average, analysts predict that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Univest Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Univest Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.96%.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

