Voya Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Winmark were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Winmark alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Winmark by 820.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Winmark by 145.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Winmark in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Winmark during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Winmark by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Price Performance

NASDAQ:WINA opened at $388.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $335.95 and a 200 day moving average of $370.34. Winmark Co. has a 1-year low of $295.79 and a 1-year high of $431.67.

Winmark Increases Dividend

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.03). Winmark had a negative return on equity of 93.24% and a net margin of 49.15%. The business had revenue of $21.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Winmark’s payout ratio is 34.32%.

Winmark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WINA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.