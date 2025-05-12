Voya Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 63,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in AMERISAFE by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in AMERISAFE by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in AMERISAFE by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in AMERISAFE by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMERISAFE Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMSF opened at $47.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.78 million, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.41. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a one year low of $41.97 and a one year high of $60.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.98.

AMERISAFE Dividend Announcement

AMERISAFE ( NASDAQ:AMSF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $83.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.66 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 16.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of AMERISAFE in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

AMERISAFE Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers’ compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

