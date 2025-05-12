Voya Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $441,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 296.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $61.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.73. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.92 and a 52-week high of $82.01.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 1.45%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

