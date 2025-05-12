Voya Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,123 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEBO. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 815.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. 60.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ PEBO opened at $29.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $37.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.62.

Peoples Bancorp Increases Dividend

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $113.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

Insider Activity at Peoples Bancorp

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $30,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,717.20. This trade represents a 3.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PEBO. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $37.50 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PEBO

Peoples Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.