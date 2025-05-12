Voya Investment Management LLC Grows Position in BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK)

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Free Report) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,460 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of BARK worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in BARK by 330.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 196,920 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of BARK by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,257,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 813,880 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of BARK by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 211,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 125,756 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of BARK by 373.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,589,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC increased its position in shares of BARK by 5,886.9% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 19,712,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,362,000 after purchasing an additional 19,383,002 shares during the last quarter. 28.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BARK stock opened at $1.17 on Monday. BARK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $2.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $203.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.98.

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

