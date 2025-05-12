Voya Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Liberty Global by 1,092.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 88,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 81,121 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 34.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 88,975 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in Liberty Global by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 381,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after buying an additional 43,678 shares during the period. 46.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Liberty Global Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $9.51 on Monday. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.21 and a 52-week high of $22.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($3.13). Liberty Global had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion.

Liberty Global Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.