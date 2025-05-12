Voya Investment Management LLC Has $298,000 Stake in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Byline Bancorp were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,129,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,747,000 after buying an additional 94,849 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 818.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 722,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,839,000 after buying an additional 643,628 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 634,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,399,000 after buying an additional 45,228 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 522,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,165,000 after buying an additional 12,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 478,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,872,000 after buying an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BY. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Byline Bancorp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Hovde Group upped their price target on shares of Byline Bancorp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

In other news, insider Thomas Abraham sold 6,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $192,149.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,458.52. The trade was a 9.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 30.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BY opened at $26.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.60 and a 200-day moving average of $28.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.85. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.96 and a 52 week high of $32.89.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $103.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.82 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 19.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

