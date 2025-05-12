Voya Investment Management LLC Has $312,000 Stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kforce were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 4th quarter valued at $6,683,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kforce by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 422,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,980,000 after purchasing an additional 117,231 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Kforce during the fourth quarter worth about $5,146,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kforce during the fourth quarter worth about $4,951,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Kforce by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 297,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,846,000 after buying an additional 79,100 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KFRC stock opened at $39.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.30 million, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.51. Kforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.50 and a 12 month high of $71.48.

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $330.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.61 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Kforce’s payout ratio is presently 61.18%.

In other news, Director David L. Dunkel acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.80 per share, with a total value of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 517,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,555,036.20. This represents a 0.19% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

KFRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Kforce from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Kforce from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

