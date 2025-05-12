Voya Investment Management LLC Has $317,000 Holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,095 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 101,290 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 68.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 320,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 130,477 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 65,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 65,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 18,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hain Celestial Group Price Performance

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $1.59 on Monday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $9.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $143.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $390.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.45 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HAIN. Evercore ISI cut their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $4.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.61.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HAIN

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.