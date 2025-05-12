Voya Investment Management LLC Has $321,000 Holdings in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,279 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 1,801.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 605,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,666,000 after buying an additional 573,608 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 938,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,711,000 after purchasing an additional 401,117 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 223.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 312,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 215,834 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,450,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,496,000 after purchasing an additional 179,819 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Tutor Perini by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,825,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,373,000 after purchasing an additional 170,440 shares during the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPC has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of Tutor Perini to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tutor Perini from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Tutor Perini Stock Up 9.0%

NYSE TPC opened at $32.55 on Monday. Tutor Perini Co. has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $34.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.47. Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 9.56% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Tutor Perini Profile

(Free Report)

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.