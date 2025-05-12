Voya Investment Management LLC Has $323,000 Holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Everi were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in Everi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everi by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 41,542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Everi by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

EVRI stock opened at $14.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 93.74 and a beta of 1.31. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $14.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 7,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $100,668.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,615.20. This represents a 8.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,413 shares in the company, valued at $789,428.75. This trade represents a 34.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

