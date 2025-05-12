Voya Investment Management LLC Has $340,000 Stock Holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 47,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

Shares of NYSE MD opened at $14.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.70 and its 200-day moving average is $14.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $17.67.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $458.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

