Voya Investment Management LLC Has $343,000 Stake in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATSG. Barclays PLC grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 247.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 51,955 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 11,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $22.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.42 and its 200-day moving average is $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $22.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -561.86 and a beta of 0.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.36 million. Air Transport Services Group had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ATSG

Air Transport Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.