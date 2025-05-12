Voya Investment Management LLC Has $349,000 Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 151.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 767,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,544,000 after purchasing an additional 462,542 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,711,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,181,456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,452,000 after buying an additional 106,440 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at $4,597,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,539 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,584,000 after buying an additional 50,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on CBRL shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp bought 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.05 per share, with a total value of $1,140,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,542,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,446,015. This trade represents a 1.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 385,307 shares of company stock worth $15,679,910 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Down 1.3%

CBRL stock opened at $46.67 on Monday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $65.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.70.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is 62.11%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

(Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.