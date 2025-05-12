Voya Investment Management LLC Has $352,000 Stock Holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,045 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Bancorp were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBCAA. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 659.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. 24.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBCAA stock opened at $71.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.65. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.67 and a fifty-two week high of $80.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Republic Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBCAA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $135.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.90 million. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 20.05%.

Separately, Hovde Group boosted their target price on shares of Republic Bancorp from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

