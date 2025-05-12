Voya Investment Management LLC Has $357,000 Stock Position in NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NextNav were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NN. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in NextNav during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NextNav by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextNav during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in NextNav in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new position in NextNav during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NN stock opened at $13.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.23. NextNav Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $18.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 1.03.

NextNav ( NASDAQ:NN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 million. NextNav had a negative net margin of 1,732.92% and a negative return on equity of 128.95%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextNav Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mariam Sorond sold 62,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $706,007.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,550,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,410,520.34. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sammaad Shams sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $44,896.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 81,100 shares in the company, valued at $909,131. The trade was a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,705 shares of company stock worth $816,495 over the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

